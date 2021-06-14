The 'Battlefield 2042' E3 Reveal Gave Fans an Unprecedented Look at the New Game

Ever since releasing the first trailer for Battlefield 2042 , fans have been eagerly awaiting any and all details that Electronic Arts may reveal ahead of the game's launch date. Now, the gameplay has finally been showcased at the 2021 E3 event , and more so than ever, a full picture of what gamers can expect from the next iteration in the Battlefield franchise has come into focus.

Although EA has showcased a lot of in-game elements ahead of its launch date, there are still some questions that haven't fully been clarified. So, is Battlefield 2042 cross-platform, and were any other notable tidbits revealed in their E3 presentation? Will the game be on EA Play? Keep reading to find out!

The game is set to debut on Oct. 22, 2021, and it has already been deemed a victory for Microsoft for securing their partnership in the cross-platform nature of the game. Other major titles that have switched to cross-platform play over the last few years include Fortnite and Call of Duty , both of which received critical acclaim for the decision.

The reveal of Battlefield 2042 brought about a bevy of never-before-seen additions to the series, all of which seem to only better the player experience overall. One of the biggest parts of the E3 reveal for the gameplay was that Battlefield 2042 will indeed be a cross-platform gaming experience, meaning Xbox, Playstation, and PC users can all enjoy the game together, joining into the same lobbies and intermingling.

There are plenty of other gameplay additions that fans will enjoy beyond just crossplay.

It's not just the fact that different console players will now be able to face off against one another that makes Battlefield 2042 so special; there are a slew of other small but significant gameplay changes that impact the way players interact with each other and their environment.

To start, this new iteration in the franchise ups the ante when it comes to battleground size. In fact, Battlefield 2042 will boast the largest single-game player count out of any of its competitors, with as many as 128 players dropping into the game at once across the three platforms.

That isn't the only change, however, as the way that players see and interact with Battlefield maps and in-game elements is changing too. Indeed, the new game will introduce destructible and constantly changing environments to players, meaning that the details of a map being played on one minute can absolutely shift a minute later. This provides a much deeper level of engagement and player-effect on environments, which will likely translate into all Battlefield titles moving forward.

