cod1-1584072501161.jpg
Source: Activision

This Is the Best 'Call of Duty' Game of All Time

By

The Call of Duty franchise is indeed a long-running one. It's been around long enough to spawn plenty of different installments, obviously some less enticing than the others. 

But with the recent release of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone, we've been thinking about which of the expansive series could potentially be called the best. And surprisingly, it's really not that difficult of a decision to make when you sit back and actually consider it. The answer's right there, staring at you.  