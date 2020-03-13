This Is the Best 'Call of Duty' Game of All Time

Looking back over the whole of the Call of Duty series, one game stands out above them all: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It represents the best of both worlds: an excellent campaign and some truly fantastic multiplayer set pieces from beginning to end. And if you only play one Call of Duty title throughout your gaming career, many will agree that it should, in fact, be this one.

There's a reason they brought it back and gave it a remaster, after all — it's really that good.