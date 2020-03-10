'Call of Duty: Warzone' Is a New, Free Battle Royale Anyone Can Play

Just when you thought the battle royale craze was finally nearing its end, Call of Duty: Warzone reared its head. The latest entry in the Call of Duty series isn't a full-fledged adventure with a campaign and multiplayer component, but a free standalone title that anyone can jump into and enjoy. It adds a brand-new mode as well as some intriguing twists on the classic Call of Duty formula. It's also going to be the biggest craze in the gaming community since Fortnite first debuted.

So when can you get your hands on it? When will you get to jump into the world of Call of Duty: Warzone, and what is it, exactly? What kind of new gameplay will it offer? We've got answers to all those questions and more, so if you're even a bit curious about what to expect from the new mode, you can parachute in prepared and start kicking butt and taking names.