How Much Hard Drive Space Do You Need for 'Call of Duty: Warzone'?

Call of Duty: Warzone is the latest entry in a long list of battle royale titles. It's free to play and available even to anyone who hasn't opted to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That means it's basically taking over the gaming community right now due to the fact that it packs plenty of new content into one relatively small package – that is, if you already have a copy of Modern Warfare.

What are you getting into in terms of file size otherwise? We'll not sugarcoat it – you're going to be left waiting a while unless you have a blazing fast internet connection, so you might not get to squad up and play right away if you've got some preloading to do still.

We've got everything you need to know and more in that regard, so let your friends know it could be a little while, and let's chat about everything you need to know before jumping in.