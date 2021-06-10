The Alien Artifacts in 'Fortnite' Aren't Too Hard to Find (if You Know Where to Look)

Fans of the hit battle royale game Fortnite are used to some pretty wild updates and changes, but the recently unveiled Season 7 has shaken things up more than ever with the introduction of aliens. Indeed, this new variable on the battleground sees players navigating all-new challenges and obstacles, and nabbing some pretty cool achievements at the end of it all.

One of these in-game achievements is the ability to find alien artifacts, which have been strewn all over the map ever since the season began. So, where exactly are the artifacts, and how do you go about collecting them? Keep reading to find out!

Here is where you can find the alien artifacts in 'Fortnite.'

It may seem a bit daunting to navigate the entire Fortnite map searching for a series of small artifacts, but luckily we have a comprehensive list of where they can be found. The first thing a prospective artifact hunter needs to know is that the artifact itself is a small purple vial that floats.

Collecting one vial will award a player four alien artifact points, and once a vial is picked up from a location, it will no longer spawn there. During the coming weeks, while the challenge is going on, the vials will likely shift locations, so watch this space while we update this piece with changes.

The first place you can find a vial is at Catty Corner, located at the southeast point of the island. Players will have to navigate to a scratching post that is located directly west of the area to come across the floating vial. Zero Point – the base of the new crater created by the invading alien ship at the center of the map when the season began – is the home to the second alien artifact. Simply get over to the middle of the crater to find the vial suspended in the air.

The third artifact location is the ever-present Weeping Woods location. To the west of the woods, there is a wooden shack close to the Durrr Burger location, and the vial will spawn inside of the shack. Take a trip to the other side of the map (Believer Beach, to be exact) to find the next artifact, which is located at the bottom of the Spire stairs, directly to the east of the sand.