Tipping the Bus Driver Is a Nice Gesture You Can Now Make in 'Fortnite'

A new season of Fortnite has officially rolled out, and with it there are new Easter Eggs and secrets to unlock. Players are already searching for the alien artifacts located all over the map and interacting with the new features added for the alien theme.

One of the new features players have noticed is the option to tip the bus driver. Previously, players had the option to thank the bus driver during a different season, but now they can leave him a monetary tip in the form of gold bars.