'Super Smash Bros.' Won't Be Featured at EVO 2022 and Fans Are Wondering Why

Short for "evolution," the EVO Championship Series hosts special tournaments for several popular fighting games. Games like Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat 11, and Skullgirls are just a few among the many fighting games with their own individual events at EVO. Players from all over the world gather to compete to see whose fighting-game skills are among the best.

Once upon a time, the Super Smash Bros. games were among their ranks. This year marks a noticeable absence for the game.