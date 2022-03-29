'Elden Ring' Is Already a Massive Game — Will It Get Even Bigger With Additional DLC?

Given the history of Soulsborne-type games to phase in DLC at certain points, DLC for Elden Ring is definitely a possibility. After all, the game has sold more than 12 million copies within the first month of its release. If the game's critical acclaim and immense popularity are any indication, DLC might not be far behind. Your journey in the Lands Between could very well continue.

Elden Ring is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S.