Your Guide to Unlocking All Six (Known) Endings in 'Elden Ring'

If you complete Fia's questline, you'll instead be able to use the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince and usher in the Age of Duskborn. With this ending, the Lands Between will be engulfed in fog as Godwin becomes the First of the Dead.

Lastly, should you choose to support the Dung Eater and receive the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse, you'll usher in a rivaled curse to the lands and begin the Blessing of Dispair as the Elden Lord.