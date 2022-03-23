Your Guide to Unlocking All Six (Known) Endings in 'Elden Ring'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 23 2022, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Elden Ring ahead.
It's no surprise that FromSoftware included multiple endings to its newest title Elden Ring. There is no single "true" ending to the title — and whichever one you go with will depend on your own personal interpretation of the game. That being said, there are some endings that you can get locked into, so if you want to ensure you have full autonomy over your ending of Elden Ring, here are the details on how many endings you can uncover.
Becoming the Elden Lord
When you begin your journey in Elden Ring, every player is told that their ultimate goal is to put back together the pieces of the Elden Ring to become the Elden Lord, taking control of the Lands Between. There are a few different ways you can achieve this goal, depending on what quest lines you complete.
The first ending is the most basic of the bunch. After defeating the Elden Beast, you choose to simply mend the Elden Ring and take your place on the throne. There's really nothing more to it, and as long as you don't join the Three Fingers anywhere along your quest line, this option will always be presented at the end.
The next variation of this ending is to use the Mending Rune of the Perfect Order, ushering in the Age of Order. Again, you'll sit on the throne with the Elden Ring in this ending, only this time order will have been restored to the Lands Between. To unlock this ending, you'll need to complete Goldmask and Brother Corhyn's quests.
If you complete Fia's questline, you'll instead be able to use the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince and usher in the Age of Duskborn. With this ending, the Lands Between will be engulfed in fog as Godwin becomes the First of the Dead.
Lastly, should you choose to support the Dung Eater and receive the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse, you'll usher in a rivaled curse to the lands and begin the Blessing of Dispair as the Elden Lord.
The Age of the Stars
While you're told at the beginning of the game that your ultimate goal, as a Tarnished, is to mend the Elden Ring and take your place as the Elden Lord, you can also choose an entirely different path for the Lands Between.
If you choose to complete Rinna the Witch's questline, then after defeating the Elden Beast, you can use her summon sign to call her and have her repair the Elden Ring, replacing Marika as goddess with you as her consort.
Doing this ushers in the Age of Stars, bringing an end to the Golden Order and removing the influence of The Greater Will from the Lands Between. For the first time in ages, the Lands Between are left without influence from one particular diety. Rinna explains her vision for her rule further following the end credits scene.
The Lord of the Frenzied Flame
The last possible ending throws out the original lore and is only unlocked if you choose to side with the Three Fingers instead. To do this, you meet with the group and take on the mark of the Three Fingers, locking you into this ending.
Upon defeating the Elden Beast, you become the Lord of the Frenzied Flame, ultimately burning the Erdtree. The final scene of the game shows the sky alight with flames, and so long as Melina has not already sacrificed herself, you'll make an enemy of her.
Some players believe there could be more than six endings.
Since Elden Ring was only released in late February, there hasn't been enough time for every crevice of the game to be explored. Dataminers have found in the beta test two other possible endings that seem to have been cut from the title, and it's uncertain if there are more that have yet to be discovered.
For now, though, you can pick any one of these endings to complete your current campaign of Elden Ring, now available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.