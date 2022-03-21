Malenia, Blade of Miquella Is the Strongest Boss in 'Elden Ring' — Here's How You Beat Her

Also, keeping distance between yourself and Malenia is a good strategy throughout. Using long-range weapons and attacks will help give you an advantage. Be aware that she is weak to Frostbite and bleeding, but she's resistant to Scarlet Rot.

Overall, there are two phases in the fight against Malenia. In phase one, she will focus on slashing against you with her blade and strong kicks. This is where it's most important to create that distance between you.