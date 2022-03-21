Malenia, Blade of Miquella Is the Strongest Boss in 'Elden Ring' — Here's How You Beat Her

Malenia, Blade of Miquella Is the Strongest Boss in 'Elden Ring' — Here's How You Beat HerBy Kori Williams
Mar. 21 2022, Updated 1:21 p.m. ET
In your journey to finish Elden Ring, you'll have plenty of bosses to face. Like many other games, completing it 100 percent is optional. You will have to complete tasks needed for the main storyline, but there are numerous other side quests with their own adversaries you can take down if you feel like it.
One of those bosses is Malenia, Blade of Miquella. She's an optional opponent, and she's not going to be easy to beat. However, if you're looking to take on such a huge challenge, you'll have to find her first. So where is Malenia in Elden Ring? Because she's not part of the main story, you have to go out of your way to find her, and you need to be prepared beforehand.
Where is Malenia in 'Elden Ring'?
To find Malenia, you first need to unlock the portal in Ordina, Liturgical Town, which is located in the northern area of the Consecrated Snowfield. Once you pass through the portal, make your way down the Haligtree, past Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. By the Haligtree roots, there will be a site of grace. From there, you should see a set of stairs, and that's where your battle with the Blade of Miquella begins. IGN says she is not only the strongest one in all of Elden Ring, but in all the SoulsBorne games.
Because of her difficulty, it's best that you save Malenia as the very last boss you fight in the game. She's got powerful attacks that come in rapid succession, so you're going to need every advantage if you want to stand a chance. Plus, it doesn't help that she's got an ability that gives her a small amount of health back every time she hits you. Even if you block the blow, she still benefits.
How do you beat Malenia in 'Elden Ring'?
Of course, there's more than one way to fight any boss, but once you feel like you've prepared, here are a few tips to beat Malenia. To start off, in this case, the best offense is a good defense. Using shields and other defensive items will be your best bet here. She attacks very quickly, so you'll end up spending a lot of time blocking or dodging her.
Also, keeping distance between yourself and Malenia is a good strategy throughout. Using long-range weapons and attacks will help give you an advantage. Be aware that she is weak to Frostbite and bleeding, but she's resistant to Scarlet Rot.
Overall, there are two phases in the fight against Malenia. In phase one, she will focus on slashing against you with her blade and strong kicks. This is where it's most important to create that distance between you.
In the second phase, Malenia's attacks change up. This time, she dives at you from above, creating a flower where she lands. The flower will explode, so make sure you stay out of range. In addition to this, she quickly sends duplicates of herself at you before she attacks, overwhelming you.
You can buy Elden Ring now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.