'Tunic' Has the Charm of Nintendo Switch Classics — But Is It Coming to the Console?

After originally being announced in 2018, the Zelda-like action-adventure game Tunic has officially launched. Players navigate a mysterious world as a fluffy fox, slowly uncovering the secrets of the land as they go. It's about as straightforward as Elden Ring (which, if you've played the game, you'll know is not straightforward at all) while combining the adorable animation style of cozy games.

This game looks so cute, you'd think it'd be a Nintendo Switch staple. But is it coming to the console?