'Elden Ring' Might Look Familiar to Anyone Who's Ever Played a 'Souls' Game Before

If you have experience with other Souls games or titles like Bloodborne, chances are that you'll have a bit of an advantage in translating your skills to Elden Ring. But in terms of narrative and understanding the plot, Elden Ring thankfully stands on its own. There's no need to play through three enormous Souls games in order to dive into the Lands Between.

Elden Ring will be released on Feb. 25, 2022, on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC.