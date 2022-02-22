'Horizon Forbidden West' Gives Players a Way to Take to the Sky

One of the cool features in the new game is the ability to override the machines to benefit you, aiding you in your quest. Players could also do this in Horizon Zero Dawn, though the sequel offers a new way for players to take to the skies — which they weren't able to do in the original game.

In Horizon Forbidden West, players can override the Sunwing machine to answer Aloy's call, becoming a new mode of transportation to further explore the map.