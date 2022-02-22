'Horizon Forbidden West' Gives Players a Way to Take to the Sky

'Horizon Forbidden West' Gives Players a Way to Take to the SkyBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 22 2022, Published 6:36 p.m. ET
The developers of Horizon Forbidden West took many of the players' suggestions into consideration when crafting this sequel to the award-winning PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn. One of the new game's best improvements is the addition of a glider — a simple feature that makes traversing across the game's open world much easier. But while the glider offers some in-air action, can you actually fly far distances in Horizon Forbidden West?
Yes, you can fly in 'Horizon Forbidden West.'
One of the cool features in the new game is the ability to override the machines to benefit you, aiding you in your quest. Players could also do this in Horizon Zero Dawn, though the sequel offers a new way for players to take to the skies — which they weren't able to do in the original game.
In Horizon Forbidden West, players can override the Sunwing machine to answer Aloy's call, becoming a new mode of transportation to further explore the map.
How to unlock flying in 'Horizon Forbidden West.'
Unfortunately, the ability to soar across the landscape in Horizon Forbidden West doesn't come until much later in the game, so you'll have to rough it for most of the main storyline before you can make progress in the skies.
For starters, you'll have to unlock the Wings of the Ten main quest, which won't be unveiled until the main mission Gemini has been completed. This puts you close to the end of the game (though you can definitely unlock the ability to fly before completing the game).
It's important to note that some of the other quests in the game are considered prerequisites to this mission, so you should try to complete some of the side quests before you make it this far, otherwise you may have to double back to get the Wings of the Ten mission.
Once you start the mission, your first task will be to craft an override to the Sunwing. Once you do this, you'll be able to hop onto the machine at the Sunwing Site just above the Base.
You'll have to sneak up on your first one to override it, but once you've managed to successfully ride a Sunwing for the first time, you'll be able to call upon the machine whenever it's needed, giving you unlimited access to the skies.
There are certain areas of the map that can't be explored without the flying ability, making this step a crucial one to not only completing the game, but completing the game 100 percent.
You'll be able to call Sunwing at your convenience, as there will be a slot available separate from the ground machines to beckon it to your location. The Sunwing will scoop you from the ground once it's called, and using the square button, you can dismount the mechanical bird at any time.
Alternatively, you can also use your pullcaster to mount the bird if it's hovering above you, making for another easy way to utilize the ability to fly in-game.
Horizon Forbidden West is now available on PlayStation.