Could Romance Finally be on the Horizon for Aloy in 'Forbidden West'?

The franchise's very first installment focused on Aloy trying to uncover the truth about her birth mother, leading her on a journey to hunt down the cults who killed most of the people in her tribe following the Proving.

Now, after years of waiting, Horizon Forbidden West is set to hit consoles soon, continuing Aloy's story. Some are wondering if, unlike the first game, Aloy will have the option to romance other NPCs in this game. What are the chances of her having a romantic plotline?