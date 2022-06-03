What to Know About the New Game Plus Mode in 'Horizon Forbidden West'

If you happened to get our hands on the ever-elusive PlayStation 5 console, then you've probably been taking advantage of the first-party games that have been made specifically with the new console's specs in mind. Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn, released for the console in late February 2022, continuing Aloy's journey.

Now, the game has finally received a new game plus mode, bringing a new experience to the title. Here's what that means.