'Horizon Forbidden West' Takes Aloy All Across a Post-Apocalyptic U.S. in This Next-Gen Epic

Forbidden West is a direct sequel to the first game. Aloy now leads a band of members from the Nora tribe on a quest to stop the spread of a deadly plague. Her journey across uncharted lands takes her across what was once the western United States, which is now overrun by nature and wild techno-beasts. Aloy's new journey also puts her at odds with enemy tribes that have tamed the stronger animals as war mounts, which may make the local wildlife the least of her worries.