People Can't Stop Roasting the New PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

On April 7, Sony finally debuted the new PlayStation 5 controller and nearly broke the internet. Given that we still haven't seen a glimpse of the upcoming PlayStation 5 system, this is our first real taste of next-gen from the manufacturer. And we have to say it looks totally different from its predecessor.

Gamers, meet the DualSense controller – no, not the DualShock, the DualSense. It's a pretty far departure from the last controller, which definitely explains all the memes.