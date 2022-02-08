Of the 10 Classes to Choose From in 'Elden Ring,' This One Will Be the Hardest

Of the 10 Classes to Choose From in 'Elden Ring,' This One Will Be the HardestBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 8 2022, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
After years of waiting, the elaborate fantasy action RPG Elden Ring will finally hit PC and consoles in February. The title, directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, has promised to have much of the appeal of its predecessors from developer FromSoftware, who has brought us titles like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Like the other games from this developer, Elden Ring will concentrate primarily on open-world exploration instead of linear storytelling — and the character class a player chooses will have a large impact on their gameplay experience.
Here's a breakdown of the different classes in Elden Ring, and which one will result in the most difficult experience.
'Elden Ring' will feature new class options, with 10 total choices.
Unlike its predecessors, Elden Ring will have 10 different class options for players to pick from, with some new options introduced in this title.
Those who choose the Prophet class will rely heavily on spells and incantations to protect themselves in battle throughout the game, though they won't be able to wield heavy armor or weapons. This is the option for those who don't like to charge directly into battle but who are best at attacking from a distance.
Alternatively, those who rely on dodging attacks and dealing quick, heavy damage will want to employ the Warrior class. Due to mobility constrictions, you won't be able to don thick armor at this class, though you'll have the highest dexterity and can quickly eliminate foes with the two scimitars you're given at the start of the game.
The Bloody Wolf class is for those who don't like to mess with spellwork and would rather parry with their foes. These characters can wear heavy armor and deal heavy damage and are perfect for those who perfected their swordwork in Sekiro.
The Enchanted Knight is a solidly well-rounded character class. While they're unable to use heavier weapons, they can still hold their own in melee fights and have solid sorcery skills to protect and attack in combat.
Champions are another well-rounded character, though it's definitely not the option newbies will want to choose when charging into this game. Players with this class can use incantations like Dragonfire and handle a heavy battle, though its not as easy of a class to navigate as the Enchanted Knight is.
There's limited information available about Elden Ring's new classes, though Vagabond and Hero have already been revealed. According to the developers, a Vagabond is a "knight exiled from their homeland to wander [with] a solid, armor-clad origin," while Heros are "at home with a battleaxe, descended from a badlands chieftain."
Info on the other classes is scarce at this time, and likely will continue to be revealed upon release.
What class is the most difficult in 'Elden Ring'?
If you're one of those players who continuously selects the hardest mode possible in a game (which, if you played Sekiro, you probably are), then you'll likely dive into this title ready for the challenge. That being said, the game's director has already promised this title will be less stressful and more newcomer-friendly than some of its other games.
In an interview with PlayStation's blog, Hidetaka revealed that the hardest difficulty will be the Wretch class — which starts with nothing.
“I would recommend against choosing the naked one," he joked on the blog. "As before, it’s probably the most difficult starting class!”
Other FromSoftware games feature similar class options, giving players no armor or weapons to begin with, making them start from scratch and build the characters themselves.
Elden Ring will be available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC, starting Feb. 25, 2022.