You'll Be Hard-Pressed to Find an Easy Boss in 'Elden Ring'

The newest game from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware has only just hit consoles, but players are already plowing through the game as quickly as they can. The main storyline in Elden Ring is said to take as many as 60 hours to complete (not including side quests and detours) — but that hasn't stopped players from challenging every boss they can find in the game in a matter of days.

So, which boss in Elden Ring is the hardest to defeat? Unfortunately, there isn't a simple answer.