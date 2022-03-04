Summon Spirits to Help You in Battle in 'Elden Ring'

First things first, before you can summon creatures to assist you in fights, you'll have to unlock the ability. You may find spirits you can pick up early on in the game (depending on what direction you go when you first enter Limgrave), but you can't actually use any of them until you get the Spirit Calling Bell.

To do this, you'll first have to meet Melina at a Site of Grace, where she'll grant you access to your horse, Torrent.

Once you have your horse, you'll have to backpedal just a bit to find the Site of Grace at Church of Elleh. (There's a merchant near this site, so look for him.) Be sure to visit this site at night if you want to unlock the Spirit Calling Bell.