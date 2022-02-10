If You've Been Thinking About Preordering 'Horizon Forbidden West,' Here's What You'll Get

Just like so many other games before it, Horizon Forbidden West will have a few perks for players if they preorder the game. But this game also has different versions for you to choose from, and each of them is available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and PlayStation.

If you preorder the standard/launch edition of the game, you get the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear. But this is only available at certain retailers like PlayStation, GameStop, and Best Buy.