'Elden Ring' Is Almost Here — Will Xbox Players Be Able to Get It on Game Pass?

Game Pass also lets gamers play brand new releases on their Day One launches. New and popular titles like Halo Infinite have previously been made available on Xbox Game Pass to coincide with its worldwide release.

But what does that mean for Elden Ring? The game will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles and will come out at the end of February. With mere weeks to go until its release, will Game Pass users be able to use their subscription to play the game?