Released on Nov. 1, Unpacking is an adorable puzzle game where you go through the zen motions of unpacking moving boxes to set up your space. Go through the boxes and set things up in an orderly manner in this puzzler that's currently available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.\n\nIf you've already played this game and are looking for something with similar vibes, here's our list of games you should play like Unpacking.'Stardew Valley'Another peaceful title, Stardew Valley is about escaping the big city to settle down on your late grandfather's farm. You'll take it over and fix it up while getting to know the people who live in the town. Romance the eligible bachelors and bachelorette while unlocking the secrets of the town as you build your farm.\n\nStardew Valley is currently available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac OS, iOS, and Andriod.'Wilmot's Warehouse'Like Unpacking, Wilmot's Warehouse is another puzzle game about packaging. Keep the storage facility in tip-top shape by putting things away in an organized manner. The organization aspect is important because once you open the doors to greet the customers, you'll want to be able to find the items they want quickly and efficiently.\n\nWilmot's Warehouse is currently available for PlayStation 4, PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.'Cozy Grove'Another peaceful game, Cozy Grove places you, a Spirit Scout, on an abandoned island, where your main goal is to help the spirits drifting around pass over to the other side. Every day, you'll scavenge the island for different items the spirits are looking for to help them receive the closure they need.\n\nCozy Grove is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and PC.'Webbed'In Webbed, you're a spider making friends with other spiders — what more could you want? Spin webs and traverse the land while you go on an adventure to save your boyfriend from a bowerbird.\n\nWebbed is available for PC and Mac OS.'A Little to the Left'This upcoming title is another home puzzle game. With the items you're provided, set up the home with a pleasing aesthetic while watching out for the pesky housecat who has a tendency to knock things over. Sort, organize, and design your space in this upcoming title, releasing in spring 2022.\n\nA Little to the Left will be available for PC and Mac.'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'While Animal Crossing: New Horizons is less of a puzzle game and more of a life simulator game, if you enjoy designing spaces, this game is for you. You and a few villager friends move to an island together, where you'll make the place a home. Using items you craft and purchase, you can design both the island and your little home. The DLC for the game also focuses on designing homes for other villagers, giving even more options.\n\nNew Horizons is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.