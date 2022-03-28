Leveling up Is One of the Most Important Things You'll Have to Do in 'Elden Ring'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 28 2022, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
There's an impossibly vast adventure to be had in Elden Ring. The wildly popular RPG has received critical acclaim and has been responsible for workplace procrastination around the world. With an enormous map and so much to do in it, you'll almost certainly want to level up your character along the way. The enemies and challenges in the game only get tougher, so you'll want to get stronger in order to rise to the occasion. So how do you level up your character in Elden Ring?
Elden Ring is directed by Souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki. The RPG places players in the world of the Lands Between, where they assume control of a member of the Tarnished. The Tarnished are tasked with traversing this enormous world full of all kinds of monsters and gothic horrors on their quest to restore the titular Elden Ring and appoint a new Elden Lord.
The enemies in Elden Ring can be quite difficult, and leveling up will prove to be essential on your quest.
Here's how to level up in 'Elden Ring.'
Like any proper RPG, Elden Ring allows you to level up your character in order to make them more powerful. As the game progresses, you'll want to make sure that your character's stats are properly increased so that you can stand a chance against the game's tougher enemies.
Most RPGs have you slay monsters in order to gain experience points that level up your character automatically. Elden Ring features similar level-up mechanics where defeating enemies is crucial. But there are a few extra steps.
First, you must gain the ability to level up in the game. Once you reach a certain Site of Lost Grace toward the beginning of the game and rest there, you'll be greeted by a character named Melina. If you accept the help she offers, then she will "turn your runes to strength." In other words, she grants you the ability to level up. You can then choose to spend whatever amount of Runes you have to level up your character by visiting any Site of Grace.
In the Level Up menu, you can use your Runes to increase your stats. Runes can be found by defeating enemies or selling certain items at shops. You'll then have to choose which stats you want to level up, whether you want to increase your Strength to hit harder or your Faith to boost your magic. Note that every time you level up any stat, it will cost more Runes to level it up further.
You may also see passive increases in other areas like Attack and Defense Power.
Some weapons or spells require specific stats to be high enough in order for you to wield them, so it's important to take note of how you want to build your character.
As long as you have the Runes for it, you can easily take the time to level up your Elden Ring character in a way that suits you best.