Leveling up Is One of the Most Important Things You'll Have to Do in 'Elden Ring'

Elden Ring is directed by Souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki. The RPG places players in the world of the Lands Between, where they assume control of a member of the Tarnished. The Tarnished are tasked with traversing this enormous world full of all kinds of monsters and gothic horrors on their quest to restore the titular Elden Ring and appoint a new Elden Lord.

The enemies in Elden Ring can be quite difficult, and leveling up will prove to be essential on your quest.