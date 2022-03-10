Farming Runes in 'Elden Ring' Can Make Some Boss Battles Easier

Farming Runes in 'Elden Ring' Can Make Some Boss Battles EasierBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 10 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
While Elden Ring has managed to attract a bunch of new players, not all of them are equipped for the kind of games that developer FromSoftware produces. Those who have tackled Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Sekiro titles can probably dive into Elden Ring with little issue, but many of us newbies have been struggling through the first few hours of gameplay.
The game is filled with difficult bosses who take multiple tries to defeat — and even after you've defeated them, there are more enemies waiting around the corner for you.
The only way to make your character stronger is to collect runes (Elden Ring's in-game currency), which you get for selling items and defeating enemies. Those new to the franchise will likely find themselves hoarding runes to level up quickly so they stand a chance against the enemies.
Thankfully, there are a few places around the map where you can farm runes, making leveling up an easy process — and giving you a chance when facing a difficult enemy.
Here are some of the best farming spots in Elden Ring to collect all of the runes you need to successfully embark on your journey.
One of the first spots you'll come across in West Limgrave that's good for farming runes is Gatefront Ruins. There's a good gaggle of enemies milling about the camp who you can easily sneak up on and take out one by one. While this isn't the fastest method, it'll still net you around 1,300 runes each time you take them all out.
Once you've defeated them all, return to the Site of Grace located either east or west of the ruins and go again.
If you feel confident taking on trolls, you can also take down the five trolls hanging out at Stormhill. While these aren't the easiest enemies (and you'll have to be good at dodging to tackle them), each troll will give you 1,000 runes — totaling 5,000 runes each run.
In East Limgrave, go to the Bestial Sanctum located near the Third Church of Marika. Walk past the dragon knight guarding the building (without being noticed) and pick off the enemies hanging out in the fields. Each will give you 1,000 runes, making this one of the easiest spots in the game to farm runes. Once you've done this enough times, you'll probably have enough health and energy to take on the dragon!
Enemies always reset when you rest at a Site of Grace.
If you don't like any of these options or have found that these enemies are still difficult for you to kill, you can really farm runes at almost any location where there are a lot of enemies in one spot. Once you defeat all of the enemies in a location, go to the nearest Site of Grace, rest (and refill all of your flasks), and take those enemies down again.
You can really do this as many times as you need to get thousands of runes quickly. Plus, this will give you additional practice and make the rest of your run through the Lands Between easier.
Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.