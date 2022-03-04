Since its late February 2022 release, Elden Ring has pretty much consumed our lives at this point. Even when we're not playing it, our days are spent counting the seconds until we can play it again. With a massive open world teeming with bosses and secret dungeons at every turn, it's easy for every waking moment of your life to be consumed with Elden Ring and thinking about Elden Ring. To that end, there are already plenty of memes to tide you over until you can fire up the game again.Elden Ring is a new game from FromSoftware and Souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki. The game places players in the role of the Tarnished, an exile who returns to the Lands Between and seeks to restore the shattered Elden Ring to its former glory. Players can immerse themselves in a massive open world to find powerful enemies and level themselves up on their quest to become the new Elden Lord. And a game this big has plenty of memes to celebrate it.Here are our favorite Elden Ring memes.Combat TutorialThis Elden Ring fan tweeted an important piece advice for your first moments with Elden Ring. Don't be afraid to take the plunge into the unknown to learn how to survive the Lands Between!Big, goofy hatRestoring the Elden Ring and becoming the Elden Lord? No, thank you. I need to make sure that my outfit is on point.'Elden Ring' on the Nintendo Switch???Unfortunately, Elden Ring might not actually drop on the Switch any time soon. But we can say with confidence that the Margit boss fight would be way less stressful if we could just have Kirby inhale Margit."Elden Ring from the NPC's Perspective" by Joel HaverYouTuber animator Joel Haver is best known for his videos parodying our favorite video game tropes. In celebration of Elden Ring, Joel provides us with a glimpse of the popular game through the eyes of the non-player characters.The progression of FromSoftware game receptionElden Ring might not be part of the Souls series, but it's clear that the game contains everything that makes the "Soulsborne" genre of games so much fun!Robert Elden Ring, the hero of 'Elden Ring'In the end, maybe the Elden Ring is the friends we made along the way.'Elden Ring' IRLGood daily reminder. Call your grandmas if you can.I will do my job and not play 'Elden Ring'A necessary mantra for Elden Ring fans. Incidentally, I will do my job and not play Elden Ring. I will do my job and not play Elden Ring. I will do my job and not play Elden Ring. I will do my job and not play Elden Ring. I will do my job and not play Elden Ring. I will do my job and not play Elden Ring. I will do my job and not play Elden Ring.