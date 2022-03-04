Ashes Can Help Even the Most Experienced Player in a Battle in 'Elden Ring'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 4 2022, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
FromSoftware's newest game Elden Ring has attracted a whole new audience of players. The game, which was created in collaboration with fantasy writer George R.R. Martin, takes the mechanics and difficulty Dark Souls players love and applies it to entirely original lore.
There are various kinds of ashes players will find along their journey, and they're all used in different ways. Here's how to use ashes in Elden Ring.
What are Ashes of War and how do you use them in 'Elden Ring'?
Ashes of War are special items that can be used to give your weapons and shields extra abilities in Elden Ring. The abilities vary depending on the weapons you choose to apply them to but will ultimately help make them stronger in battle.
To use Ashes of War, you'll have to go to your closest Site of Grace and choose to sit at it. From the selection screen that appears when you do, choose "Ashes of War" and then select which weapons (and what attributes) you wish to apply them to.
What about the other ashes in the game?
Ashes of War are only one type of ashes you'll come across on your journey in the Land Between. Other ashes, like the Lone Wolf Ashes, Rotten Stray Ashes, Mimic Tear Ashes, and others can be located in various points across the map and are used as part of your abilities to summon.
Using your FP (or your magic stamina), you can use these ashes to summon the spirits of these creatures to help you in a battle, making some particularly difficult bosses easier to take down.
Whichever ashes you choose to equip will summon that specific spirit to attack whatever enemy you're battling. You can see our entire guide to summoning here.
Those who have already made decent headway in the game have their opinions on which ashes are the most beneficial to have, but we'll leave those details up to you to decide during your own explorations.
Really, none of these ashes are bad to have in your arsenal, and even the most experienced of players will find themselves relying on them in battle.
Elden Ring is now available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.