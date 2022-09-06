Distractify
Home > Gaming > Elden Ring
'Elden Ring'
Source: FromSoftware

Your Starting Class Will Set the Tone for Your Journey in 'Elden Ring'

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Sep. 6 2022, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

When you start your journey in the Lands Between, there are 10 different starting classes to pick from. As a Tarnished in Elden Ring, you'll build your stats to better your chances at overcoming the various difficult bosses that will block your path to finding the Elden Ring.

Article continues below advertisement

While there are countless ways to customize your character after beginning your journey, there are some limitations you'll face after leaving the starting screen. For some, your starting class won't give you the tools necessary to make the progress you'll want to make in the game's opening area.

Can you change your class in Elden Ring once you've started your journey?

'Elden Ring'
Source: FromSoftware
Article continues below advertisement

Can you change your class in 'Elden Ring'?

Unfortunately, there isn't a way for you to change your class in Elden Ring once you've begun, meaning you'll have to continue your journey as whatever class you selected at the start of the game.

Thankfully, if you really don't like the specs and attributes of the class you decided to venture into the Lands Between with, later on in your journey you can respec your character, making them more suitable to the skills you prefer.

That being said, respecing will require you to make significant progress in the game. Before you can respec, you'll need to have defeated Rennala in the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia and find a Larval Tear. You can battle Renalla after defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon, which is relatively early in the journey.

There are plenty of Larval Tears scattered around the Lands Between, and you'll only need one to respec.

While there are ways to change your stats so your starting class no longer matters, if you find yourself struggling in the beginning of your journey and wishing you had access to skills other starting classes have, you may consider restarting your game. Unfortunately, creating an entirely new save file is the only way to choose a different class in Elden Ring, so if you need to change classes, you'll have to begin the game again.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Elden Ring' Offers Players a Vast Array of Options in Adjusting Your Stats

'Elden Ring' Is Already a Massive Game — Will It Get Even Bigger With Additional DLC?

Your 'Elden Ring' Journey Might Not Be Over Just Yet

Latest Elden Ring News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.