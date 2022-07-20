How Long Does it Really Take to Finish 'Stray'? You'll Have to Do it Alone

Those who have already upgraded their PlayStation Plus membership to either the Extra or Premium tier have access to one of this summer's most anticipated titles: Stray. Developed by BlueTwelve Studios, Stray puts you in the shoes of a stray cat trying to navigate its way through a neon city, helped only by the guidance of a drone named B-12.

The game has quickly become a favorite of players (and their pet cats), but are there co-op options available for the game?