'Stray' Is Finally Available on PS4 and PS5 — Is the Game Free?

There are plenty of ways to place yourself in the shoes of others through video games, but there are few that let you play through the eyes of your average housecat.

In Stray, a new release from developer BlueTwelve Studio, you play as a cat in a big city, navigating your way through it with the help of your drone friend named B-12. Interact with the neon city in new and playful ways as you try to escape it and find your family.