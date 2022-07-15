'God of War: Ragnarok' Won't Be Available on PC at Launch — Will It Ever?

There are only a few months left before the long-awaited God of War: Ragnarok will finally be released. This sequel to the 2018 God of War game will conclude Kratos and Atreus's storylines, finishing off the award-winning PlayStation-exclusive series.

While the PlayStation 5 has become a popular console, despite its difficulty to locate, Sony has slowly begun rolling out its catalog to PC users. That raises the question: will Ragnarok be available on PC?