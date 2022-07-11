The 'Last of Us' Remake on PS5 and PC Is Stirring Controversy Among Gamers
It's impossible to deny the legacy that The Last of Us has had on the gaming community. The game originally launched in 2013 as an exclusive title for PlayStation 3. It achieved critical acclaim upon its release and is considered to be one of the last great games of the seventh console generation if not one of the greatest games ever made. Its success has spawned a sequel in 2020, an upcoming HBO live-action series, and, shockingly enough, even a full-blown remake.
In an era of gaming where classic older-gen titles are receiving successful modern remakes, the developers of Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us would receive the same treatment for the PlayStation 5. The game will also be released on PC at a later date. Yet despite the renowned status of the original, fans have had mixed reactions to the upcoming remake.
Here's everything you should know about the Last of Us remake.
What to know about the 'Last of Us' remake.
Officially titled The Last of Us Part I, the remake follows the original story of the first game. The world is in turmoil after an outbreak of contagious mutant "cordyceps" ravages society, turning infected individuals into aggressive and mindless fungal creatures. Twenty years after the initial outbreak, Joel (Troy Baker) works as a smuggler delivering important packages to separate quarantine zones.
He is tasked with his most dangerous mission yet when he must escort a young girl named Ellie across the country. On his gig, he soon discovers how important Ellie is to both him and to the future of humanity.
The game received universal praise for its gameplay, emotionally heartfelt narrative, and thoughtful character-driven story. Today, the game still stands as a modern classic.
For the remake, Naughty Dog seeks to build the game "from the ground up" for current-gen platforms.
An official blog post reads: "With leaps in technology and hardware that allow us to push the limits of the visual fidelity and interactivity, [Naughty Dog] is thrilled to announce this complete remake."
The game will feature "modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options" to make it stand out from its predecessor.
What about the release date? The 'Last of Us' remake will be a timed exclusive for PS5 and will later come to PC.
Sticking close to its console exclusive roots (at least for now), the Last of Us remake will be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5. The game will reportedly take advantage of the modern hardware with enhanced effects as well as the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
The game is currently set to be released on Sept. 2, 2022. The game will also be available on PC at an undisclosed date.
The 'Last of Us' remake has sparked some controversy among fans.
Imagine if someone made a remake to the very first Avengers right now in 2022; same cast, same story, same just about everything. It sounds weird, right? The movie is barely a decade old and has already built up an enormous legacy on top of the film that came out back in 2012. That's how most fans feel about the remake for The Last of Us.
Many fans have come to question why this remake is being made in the first place. Unlike remakes like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Resident Evil 2, The Last of Us is not so old that it needs a remake for people to be reminded of how great it is. In fact, a remastered version of the game was already released on the PlayStation 4 in 2014. Oh, and that version is also playable on the PS5.
The remake has generated controversy among fans of the game, with most arguing over its full price tag of $70.
"As someone who loves the game, [it's not worth the money]," one fan tweeted.
"You're playing a nine-year-old game that looks better," another fan argued. "Being a remake, we could be seeing some brand new stuff. But even then, I wouldn't see myself paying more than the first time."
Many people also suggest that people who haven't played the first game would do well to check out the remake. Unfortunately, longtime fans aren't convinced that a remake is worth the extra cash.
For what it's worth, members of the dev team like animator Robert Morrison have publicly addressed concerns over the remake, particularly accusations that the game is a "cash grab."
"Actually, it's the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career," Robert tweeted. "The highest level of care and attention to detail possible."
On the controversial price point, Robert stated: "The price of the game is out of my control and worth is subjective to each individual. You can decide for yourself if you want it or not. All I'm saying is that I am in aw of the work that an amazing group of people did on the project."
If nothing else, we can be sure that anything labeled "The Last of Us" is sure to deliver a good time, so let's hope lightning strikes twice.
The Last of Us Part I will be released for PS5 on Sept. 2, 2022.