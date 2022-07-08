'Fall Guys' Evens the Playing Field for Players of All Skill Levels

Fall Guys' developer Mediatonic has not officially commented on the existence of bots in the game, so all we have is speculation to go off of — but some players have claimed that they've noticed patterns indicating bots to be a limited part of gameplay.

Reportedly, bots were believed a part of the game at its conception in 2020, though they would only appear during the player's first few matches in Fall Guys and never made it to the game's final rounds.