The New Season 1 of 'Fall Guys' Will Be Over Sooner Than You Think

Even though Fall Guys has been out for almost two years, the game is going through somewhat of a relaunch as a free-to-play title — meaning that players can truly start again from Season 1 with the game's new structure.

Season 1 began on June 21 when the game became free-to-play, but just how long do you have to max out this season's battle pass? Unfortunately, it's not as long as some other battle royale games give you.