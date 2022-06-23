How to Chat With Your Friends While You Play 'Fall Guys'

Almost two years after its initial release, Mediatonic-developed Fall Guys is now a free-to-play title, bringing the goofy and colorful characters to an even wider audience than ever before.

With that, it's also now available on more consoles than before — and even has full crossplay support, meaning you can play with friends across devices. But does the game have a voice chat feature? Here's what you need to know to play and chat with your friends in Fall Guys.