Can I Get a Refund for 'Fall Guys' When It Becomes Free-to-Play?

Following six seasons of the popular battle royale game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the title is now getting a makeover. While those who have been with the game since its first day have seen multiple transitions including a new launcher after the title was purchased by Epic Games, it will soon become a free-to-play title.

But those who have been with the game since day one likely shelled out a little bit of money for it — so can you get a refund for Fall Guys after it becomes free to play?