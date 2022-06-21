Almost two years after its initial release, the colorful and fun online multiplayer game Fall Guys looks a lot different than it did at launch. While the game still features the same, six-foot-tall clumsy characters and kooky arenas, it's now free-to-play on more consoles than before, letting just about anyone with an internet connection join in on the fun.

But does Fall Guys have a split-screen multiplayer option — or how do you play with friends? Here's your multiplayer guide to Fall Guys.