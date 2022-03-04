'The Last of Us' Has Always Been a Console Exclusive With Critical Acclaim

Along with their work on the Uncharted games, The Last of Us is one of the most popular and beloved franchises in gaming. And the release of the first Last of Us game contributed to a turning point in the seventh generation of consoles.

The first game came out exclusively for the PlayStation 3, during a time when PS3s were lagging behind the Xbox 360 in sales. Thanks to an egregious price tag of $600 and few exclusives, the console initially sold poorly.