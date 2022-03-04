'The Last of Us' Has Always Been a Console Exclusive With Critical Acclaim

'The Last of Us' Has Always Been a Console Exclusive With Critical AcclaimBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 4 2022, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
One of the most popular games of the 2010s was The Last of Us. The game was released in June 2013 and received critical acclaim for its gameplay, graphics, and voice-acting performances from actors like Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. It eventually gained a sequel in 2020 with The Last of Us Part II, which also received high marks despite its divisiveness amongst fans. The games have become historical landmarks in the world of gaming, but is the franchise available on the Xbox?
The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic society overrun by a dangerous virus spread among the human populace (cue heavy sigh). Similar to a zombie virus, it turns people into mindless fungus monsters if they're bitten by the infected. The first game follows Joel, a survivor who works as a smuggler between quarantine zones who encounters a young girl name Ellie. Upon learning that she is infected but asymptomatic, Joel must escort her to Massachusetts to try and develop a cure.
Is 'The Last of Us' on the Xbox?
The Last of Us was developed by Naughty Dog, a studio whose claims to fame include the Crash Bandicoot series, the Uncharted games, and Jak and Daxter. Many of their most popular games are largely PlayStation exclusives, save for Crash Bandicoot which has seen remasters and sequels released on multiple platforms.
Along with their work on the Uncharted games, The Last of Us is one of the most popular and beloved franchises in gaming. And the release of the first Last of Us game contributed to a turning point in the seventh generation of consoles.
The first game came out exclusively for the PlayStation 3, during a time when PS3s were lagging behind the Xbox 360 in sales. Thanks to an egregious price tag of $600 and few exclusives, the console initially sold poorly.
Naughty Dog would eventually release several critically-acclaimed games that finally helped the PlayStation gain some ground, one of which was The Last of Us in 2013. That, coupled with strong sales for the second and third Uncharted games, helped the PS3 just eke past the 360 for worldwide sales in 2014.
It's no exaggeration to say that The Last of Us helped to salvage the PlayStation 3. The game and the console are practically synonymous, making it a noteworthy exclusive amidst the console wars.
With all that being said ... no. The Last of Us is most certainly not on any Xbox consoles. PlayStation is no stranger to sharing its exclusives like God of War on PC, but even then, it's highly unlikely that a title so strongly associated with the PlayStation brand will ever appear on the Xbox any time soon.
The Last of Us would be re-released on the PlayStation 4 in 2014. The sequel is available on PS4 and also playable on the PlayStation 5. A live-action series is currently in production and will premiere on HBO.