"Never Say Never" Says Naughty Dog Director on New 'Uncharted' Game

Technically, there wasn't an Uncharted 5 game. Instead, developer Naughty Dog released Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4, in 2017. Instead of following the usual protagonist, Nathan Drake, players took control of Chloe Frazer in a third-person perspective.

While The Lost Legacy is technically the follow-up to the fourth Uncharted title and part of the main series, the developers don't seem to consider it an obvious sequel.