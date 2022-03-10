'God of War Ragnarok' Will Conclude Kratos's Story in 2022

When the first God of War game was released for PlayStation in 2018, it quickly became a hit among players. The Sony exclusive title has won multiple awards since its release, and despite its popularity, Santa Monica Studios has confirmed that its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will be the last game in the franchise.

Fans of this hit cinematic title have been waiting for news of its release date — so when is God of War Ragnarok coming out? Here's what we know.