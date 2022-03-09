Sony's State of Play Livestream Has the Latest PlayStation News — Here's How to Watch

State of Plays can last as little as 10 minutes to as long as 40, and the general length is something Sony will usually disclose whenever they announce a new one. If you want to keep up, then it's thankfully pretty simple. State of Plays will often be streamed at any regular social media video platform.

You can check out a State of Play on PlayStation's official Twitch page or YouTube channel. Just make sure your internet is stable for your viewing pleasure.