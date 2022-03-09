Some Keepsakes Just Aren't Worth It in 'Elden Ring'

When you start Elden Ring, you can spend hours detailing your character, picking their appearance and their class. There are also nine different gifts you can choose to start the game with, or if you're one of those masochistic players who only plays FromSoftware games because of how hard they are, you can of course choose to skip the starting gift. That said, if the developers didn't intend something like this to be used in the game, they wouldn't include it, so don't be silly and just bypass it.

Here's a breakdown of each of the keepsakes available to you in Elden Ring and which ones are good to choose.