Here's Why Your PS5 Turns on by Itself — and How to Fix That

There are a number of reasons why your PS5 is turning on by itself. Luckily, these are features, not bugs. In fact they're usually features that you can access through your console's settings menu.

One reason could be your HDMI device link. If you turn off your system but leave it on the HDMI input that your console is on, then turning on your TV to that input channel can turn on your console as well. Switching to that input can also activate your PS5.