'God of War' Fans Are Frustrated the Jötnar Edition of 'Ragnarok' Sold Out — Will it Restock?

Anyone who played the award-winning 2018 God of War title has been patiently waiting for any information about its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. The upcoming title will round out Kratos and Atreus's story, marking the end of the well-loved PlayStation exclusive.

Ragnarok is currently set to release on Nov. 9, and preorders for the title have officially gone live. Here's everything you need to know about preordering this title before its release.