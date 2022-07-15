'God of War' Fans Are Frustrated the Jötnar Edition of 'Ragnarok' Sold Out — Will it Restock?
Anyone who played the award-winning 2018 God of War title has been patiently waiting for any information about its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. The upcoming title will round out Kratos and Atreus's story, marking the end of the well-loved PlayStation exclusive.
Ragnarok is currently set to release on Nov. 9, and preorders for the title have officially gone live. Here's everything you need to know about preordering this title before its release.
There are multiple special editions of 'God of War: Ragnarok.'
While all preorders of Ragnarok will come with the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic, there are three different bundles players can purchase if they're looking for collector's items to commemorate the title's release.
The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
The Collector's Edition, housed in a box resembling the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine, includes:
- Printed voucher code for God of War Ragnarök on PS4 and PS5
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings
- Dwarven Dice Set
- 16” Mjölnir Replica
- All of the digital items included in the Digital Deluxe Edition
Lastly, there's the Jötnar Edition, also delivered in the same Knowledge Keeper's Shrine box. This edition includes:
- Printed voucher code for God of War Ragnarök on PS4 and PS5
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary
- The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
- The Legendary Draupnir Ring
- Brok’s Dice Set
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings
- 16” Mjölnir Replica
- All of the digital items in the Collector's Edition
Will the special editions of 'God of War: Ragnarok' restock?
As is the case with most big video game releases, it didn't take long after preorders for God of War: Ragnarok went live before scalpers bought up many of the game's special editions, leaving some fans without the additional bonuses they were hoping for.
Because of this, many are left feeling as though they'll have to pay the upscaled price for their wanted edition of the game — but will Sony be restocking the special editions?
At the time of writing, the Collector's Edition of the game is still available at most retailers, but the Jötnar Edition is sold out even on PlayStation Direct.
While Sony has not made an official announcement at this time as to whether or not the game will be restocked, the notification consumers receive when trying to add the item to their cart reads "Availability may vary in the future."
While this isn't a confirmation that the game will be restocked, given that it has only been available for preorder for a short period of time, it's likely Sony may release another wave of the Jötnar Edition.
Before paying scalper prices for the upcoming title, it may be worth it to wait for more information from Sony, as there is still plenty of time before the game releases to place a preorder.