Longtime PlayStation Fans Will Likely Love the New PlayStation Plus

In mid-June 2022, Sony made drastic changes to its PlayStation Plus subscription service, offering a series of tiers for players to subscribe to with different perks, combining it with the now-defunct PlayStation Now.

Players can choose between the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers for the service, but are any of them actually worth it? While we've already covered the differences in the tiers, let's break down why it may (or may not) be worth the extra money.