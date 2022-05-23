Some Classic PlayStation Titles Will Be Available to Play Without a PS Plus Premium Subscription

For a long time, the only way to play games that dated back to the older generations of PlayStation consoles was with a PS Now subscription, but PlayStation Plus Premium will bring even more of those games to your consoles and PC.

Unfortunately, though, the subscription is double the cost of the base PlayStation Plus subscription, running you $119.99 a year or $17.99 a month. For context, the base PlayStation Plus subscription is $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year.