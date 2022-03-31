PlayStation Plus Premium Gives You Access to Games Dating Back to the Original PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Premium Gives You Access to Games Dating Back to the Original PlayStationBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 31 2022, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
Sony is revamping its PlayStation Plus subscription service, creating a set of tiers for its subscribers to choose from. Each of these tiers offers a different selection of games, and the higher the tier you're subscribed to, the more game you'll have.
The list of games available as part of this subscription service is long, especially at the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, but here are the highlights you need to know before the service launches in June.
PlayStation Plus Premium gives you access to everything in the PlayStation Now library.
The new top-tier subscription for PlayStation Plus is basically just a combination of PS Plus and PS Now (at the same yearly price, as well). By subscribing at this tier, players get access to the two free monthly games that come with your PS Plus subscription, but you can also play over 700 different titles, dating as far back as the original PlayStation console.
The updated tiers combine PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus, giving players a way to customize their playing experience. For $40 more a year, subscribers to the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription get access to all of the PS4 and PS5 games available on PlayStation Now, adding 350 more titles to your library.
Those who subscribe at the PlayStation Plus Premium tier will also get to stream these games through their PC in addition to their PS4 or PS5 console.
Here's a list of (some of) the games available with a PlayStation Plus Premium membership.
Should you choose to subscribe at the premium level, here are some of the games that will be available for you to play and stream (and what console they originated on). This is only a small look at what games are included in the subscription. You can look at the full library on the company's website.
PlayStation 4/5:
- Death Stranding
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Returnal
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Celeste
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Final Fantasy 7
PlayStation 3:
- The Sly Collection
- The Wolf Among Us
- Fallout: New Vegas
- The Last of Us
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Red Dead Redemption
- Batman: Arkham City
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crank in Time
- Uncharted 3
PlayStation 2:
- God of War (2005)
- God of War II
- Biohazard -- CODE: Veronica
- Red Faction and Red Faction II
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Ape Escape 2
- Metal Slug 3
- LEGO Batman: The Video Game
- ICO
- Dark Cloud
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath
While PS Now has previously focused on PS4, PS3, and PS2 games for its catalog, it appears that the premium tier will add even more games from older generations of PlayStation consoles, specifically the first PlayStation and the PSP. At this time, specific titles for those older generation games aren't available, but as the new tier rolls out, more information will likely become available.
Those who sign up for this tier will also have access to trials for certain games, giving them a chance to try before they buy.
The new tiers are set to roll out in June, but if you're not interested in upgrading your PlayStation Plus subscription, you don't have to make any changes to your current subscription.