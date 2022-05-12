The Release Date for 'Starfield' Just Got Pushed — When Can We Expect the Game to Come Out?

Starfield was first announced during Bethesda's press conference at E3 in 2018. The upcoming action RPG takes place several light years outside of our known solar system in colonies known as "The Settled Systems." Two space-faring factions with a history of civil war are currently experiencing tentative peace times. Players assume control of a space explorer navigating the Settled Systems.

As of writing, there has been no gameplay footage for the game in the four years it's been in development.