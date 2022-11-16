When Will New Game Plus Be Added to 'God of War: Ragnarok'? Is There an Official Release Date?
God of War fans are hyped for Sony's next entry into their flagship triple-A game franchise, and God of War: Ragnarok certainly delivers. However, the more ravenous fans want more.
For those who don't know, God of War was the critically acclaimed, Santa Monica Studios-developed reboot and reimagining of the original PlayStation 2 God of War series. In addition to a new gameplay direction and an update to the then current generation PlayStation 4, God of War and its sequel God of War: Ragnarok both take a more contemplative view of the character of Kratos, the titular God of War.
Of course, the prestige of God of War rests on delivering gameplay that brings fans back asking for more, and fans want to know if Ragnarok has a New Game Plus mode.
Does 'God of War Ragnarök' have a new game plus?
For those not in the know, New Game Plus is typically a game mode that unlocks after finishing game. This mode allows players to carry over their experience and equipment over into a harder second play-through of the game. This is distinct from playing the same game on a higher difficulty, since most New Game Plus modes carry over progression from your first game.
While a New Game Plus mode would be ideal for God of War: Ragnarok, players approaching the end of their first play through maybe disappointed. While the first God of War offered many new options, including carrying experience, weapons, and gear over from an earlier play through of the game, God of War: Ragnarok unfortunately doesn't offer a New Game Plus mode.
Granted, that doesn't mean that there isn't reason to come back to God of War: Ragnarok after an initial play-through. God of War fans can look forward to an epilogue once they reach the end of the game, which will require them to backtrack.
While a New Game Plus mode for God of War: Ragnarok seems like a distant dream for the time being, with no official announcement, fans can keep their fingers crossed for a true New Game Plus to be released as DLC in the coming years.