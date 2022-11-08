The Norns Appear to Provide Cryptic Advice to Kratos in 'God of War: Ragnarök'

Gamers and Norse mythology enthusiasts alike have plenty to look forward to in God of War: Ragnarök. The long-awaited sequel to the critically-acclaimed soft reboot game comes out on PlayStation 4 and 5 on Nov. 9.

Three years after the events of the first game, Kratos and his son Atreus must once again travel the nine realms of Nordic legend to find a way to prevent Ragnarök, the prophesied Asgardian end of the world. Meanwhile, Atreus seeks answers about his godly lineage as Loki.